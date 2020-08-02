by:
Mike Puma, Joel Sherman
—
New York Post
5m
Yoenis Cespedes walked. Is it because money talks? The Mets announced Sunday afternoon that Cespedes opted out of this season over concerns about COVID-19, and a friend backed up that version. But
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?