New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Cespedes More Important Than Mets Loss
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3m
Before the game, the New York Mets announced Yoenis Cespedes went missing. The Mets didn’t know where he was, and as time progressed, it turns out, we didn’t even know if the Mets did t…
Tweets
-
It's only fitting that Cespedes' Mets career ended this way because the way it began was just as bizarreSuper Fan
-
RT @PeteBlackburn: When you have a playoff game at 10 but it’s Emo Night at 11Misc
-
RT @20154Ryan: If there’s any joy for Mets fans to find today, it’s this pronunciation of “Yoenis Cespedes” from my local NBC affiliate https://t.co/LXMslSXV1zSuper Fan
-
RT @jenconnic: Sometimes I don’t tweet things about the Mets because I don’t want to potentially start a Twitter fight. But I came real close tonight because I don’t understand some of the things written about Cespedes. Or other players, for that matter. Maybe they should smile more 🙄Blogger / Podcaster
-
Earlier story with @MarcCarig has been updated with info on Cespedes' incentive structure for this year: https://t.co/LonGoNuppHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @zcrizer: Lots of stories, no clarity. @TBrownYahoo explains, as best we can, the on-brand end of the Yoenis Cespedes-Mets relationship. https://t.co/6EgVKiuEUUBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets