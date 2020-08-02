Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
54473296_thumbnail

The best and worst moments of Yoenis Cespedes’ Mets run

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 3m

Yoenis Cespedes’ roller-coaster ride of a Mets career came to a close Sunday afternoon with the announcement he is opting out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns and his contract set to expire

Tweets