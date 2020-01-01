Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' relationship with Yoenis Céspedes unravels in one last burst of confusion

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew

First, Yoenis Céspedes could not be found. Then, he was safe. Then, he had opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns, ending a swirling saga with the New York Mets.

