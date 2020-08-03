New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cespedes Quits the Mets
by: The Anger Guru — Talkin' Mets 3m
Mike Silva is joined by Rich Mancuso of ?The New York Extra.? They discuss the stunning news of Yoenis Cespedes COVID opt-out, whether the MLB season should continue, and look back at the career of the recently retired Jose Reyes.
Tweets
-
It's only fitting that Cespedes' Mets career ended this way because the way it began was just as bizarreSuper Fan
-
RT @PeteBlackburn: When you have a playoff game at 10 but it’s Emo Night at 11Misc
-
RT @20154Ryan: If there’s any joy for Mets fans to find today, it’s this pronunciation of “Yoenis Cespedes” from my local NBC affiliate https://t.co/LXMslSXV1zSuper Fan
-
RT @jenconnic: Sometimes I don’t tweet things about the Mets because I don’t want to potentially start a Twitter fight. But I came real close tonight because I don’t understand some of the things written about Cespedes. Or other players, for that matter. Maybe they should smile more 🙄Blogger / Podcaster
-
Earlier story with @MarcCarig has been updated with info on Cespedes' incentive structure for this year: https://t.co/LonGoNuppHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @zcrizer: Lots of stories, no clarity. @TBrownYahoo explains, as best we can, the on-brand end of the Yoenis Cespedes-Mets relationship. https://t.co/6EgVKiuEUUBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets