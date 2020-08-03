Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
49898985_thumbnail

Cespedes Quits the Mets

by: The Anger Guru Talkin' Mets 3m

Mike Silva is joined by Rich Mancuso of ?The New York Extra.? They discuss the stunning news of Yoenis Cespedes COVID opt-out, whether the MLB season should continue, and look back at the career of the recently retired Jose Reyes.

