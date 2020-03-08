Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
54477155_thumbnail

Warning: Yankees’ Aaron Judge (6 HRs in 5 games) isn’t even locked in yet | Klapisch - nj.com

by: Bob Klapisch | NJ.com 5m

Right fielder Aaron Judge is on a tear, just like the New York Yankees themselves, who completed a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Tweets