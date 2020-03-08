New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Warning: Yankees’ Aaron Judge (6 HRs in 5 games) isn’t even locked in yet | Klapisch - nj.com
by: Bob Klapisch | — NJ.com 5m
Right fielder Aaron Judge is on a tear, just like the New York Yankees themselves, who completed a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
Tweets
-
ICYMI w/ @gordondamer: The #Mets can’t find a big hit or Yoenis Céspedes. Who is more to blame? Plus, Baseball Terminator Aaron Judge! LISTEN: https://t.co/Okr9rmO3PHTV / Radio Network
-
And remember... this whole intrusion that is pitched as for safety during the pandemic.. will be around a decade later. It ain't going away. There will always be an excuse like bad flu season, colds, whatever BS they want think ofBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pretty simple.. nothing to do with virus, he realized the work versus results weren't matching up, and the money wasn't worth it. Not rocket science here. Media LOL Mets coverage is just that.. lazy journalism. Par for the courseSo did Cespedes opt out because of the virus, or is he using the virus to cloak his anger over batting sixth? The NY Post reported he’s mad about not getting enough ABs to reach his contract incentives. @MetsDaddy2013 @MetsmerizedJoeD @PSLToFlushing @JeffPassan @metsrewindBlogger / Podcaster
-
The first ten days of the #Mets season seem so typical for this organization. Yet, it’s all still really difficult to wrap my head around. It’s like a year’s full of Mets madness wrapped into one week. Which is an overload.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Kevin Elster and Mackey Sasser, Braves 4 Mets 0. Yoenis Cespedes opts out and the Mets trade prospect Jordan Humphreys for OF Billy Hamilton. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets Mets Breakfast Links 8/3/2020 https://t.co/SypbjHvUm6Blogger / Podcaster
-
LGM Pete LGM. Admit you were wrong and denounce vulgarity and I will lift the curse. #LGMAdd to the Mets issues that Pete Alonso just assaulted the bat rack. https://t.co/TrBvU4fEDbBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets