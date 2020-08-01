Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
50951205_thumbnail

Simply Amazin’: Yoenis Cespedes Has Opted Out

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 7m

In the latest episode of Simply Amazin', Jacob Resnick returns to discuss the dumpster fire that is currently the New York Mets.The team has lost five in a row, they're trading away prospects

Tweets