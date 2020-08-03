Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #76: Tony Gwynn

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

  The man with the highest lifetime batting average in the post-expansion era is the 76th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Tony Gwynn was as pure a hitter as baseball has seen since Ted Williams.  In the 20 seasons he played for the San...

