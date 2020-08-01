Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
51535408_thumbnail

MMO Exclusive: In-Depth Update On Noah Syndergaard And JT Ginn’s Rehab

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 1m

New York Mets pitchers Noah Syndergaard and J.T. Ginn were seen playing catch together on Friday, which is a big first step in their recovery from Tommy John surgery.Syndergaard posted a video

Tweets