New York Mets

The Mets Police
Can you name the 30 Mets? Game notes for August 3, 2020 with new player!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

My friends the Mets sent over some roster updates. C Ali Sánchez has been recalled from the team’s Alternate Training Site. OF Yoenis Céspedes has been placed on the restricted list. RHP Hunter Strickland has been outrighted to the team’s Alternate...

