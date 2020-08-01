New York Mets
The Céspedes Debacle
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 6m
Apologies for taking the day off yesterday. After another listless Mets loss against the Braves and the whole sorry Céspedes affair, anyth...
Even in a shortened 60 game season, the Wilpons were still able to squeeze in 162 games worth of agita and heartache. Sell the team already...Blogger / Podcaster
RT @jquadddddd: Through context clues, here’s what it seems to come down to. -Mets restructured Yo’s contract thinking he wouldn’t have a prayer at reaching them. DH and 60 game season changed everything. -Reasonable to think this played a factor in playing through a pandemic with an ill motherBeat Writer / Columnist
Defamation: a false statement of fact that is harmful to someone's reputation, and published with negligence or malice@AnthonyDiComo I hope that someone finally gets up the stones to sue the Mets. @ynscspds I will represent you in your defamation suit if this is true.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Joelsherman1: https://t.co/lunTF6zDoB Somet thoughts on why the #Mets are struggling and what maybe could help them rebound.Blogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/lunTF6zDoB Somet thoughts on why the #Mets are struggling and what maybe could help them rebound.Beat Writer / Columnist
So far pandemic ball has really told you everything you already knew about the Mets and Yankees as polar opposite organizations.Brandon Nimmo says he and his Mets teammates heard that Yoenis Céspedes' agents actually informed the Mets he was opting out before Sunday's game. He's also heard the Mets' official story, that the team was blindsided during the game. Nimmo said he doesn't know which is true.Beat Writer / Columnist
