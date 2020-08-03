New York Mets
Local baseball player having awful season thinks today is the day he breaks out
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 51s
Vulgar Pete is confident today is the day that he will break out of his slump! #LGM I will lift the curse if he denounces his corruption of the sacred LGM. Pete currently has a WAR of negative 0.3. Millennials have stopped discussing WAR for some...
him and Fried will taunt the Mets for years..@Lets86it Don't sleep on Soroka. Kid is good.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @nymets945: @MikeSilvaMedia Todays story is Mets knew ... another made up storyBlogger / Podcaster
I wasn't aware that '69 #Mets champion Art Shamsky has a podcast, but this is awesome!We have the great @HowieRose on the podcast this week! https://t.co/gFZYZCPRi8Blogger / Podcaster
I'm sensing that Cespedes might get ripped on the Braves TV broadcast tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @joshkosman: Josh Harris is safest Mets buyer with one massive pitfall https://t.co/aJeyEIBTsz via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
Jake gets the start tonight as the Mets try to break out of the losing streak https://t.co/jH6YO8kKqOTV / Radio Network
