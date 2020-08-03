Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Local baseball player having awful season thinks today is the day he breaks out

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 51s

Vulgar Pete is confident today is the day that he will break out of his slump!  #LGM I will lift the curse if he denounces his corruption of the sacred LGM. Pete currently has a WAR of negative 0.3. Millennials have stopped discussing WAR for some...

