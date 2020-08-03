Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
54493268_thumbnail

Josh Harris is safest Mets buyer with one massive pitfall

by: Josh Kosman New York Post 35s

Private equity billionaire Josh Harris is seen as the safest choice to buy the New York Mets. However, there is some question as to whether Mets fans would find him to be the savior they want. Harris

Tweets