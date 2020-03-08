Game Chatter: Jacob deGrom vs Mike Soroka (8/3/20)

by:
Other
—
Mets 360
29s
No J.D. Davis tonight, as he’s out with stomach issues. Mets use this chance to move Jeff McNeil to the outfield and insert Andres Gimenez into the starting lineup. With Dominic Smith as the …
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?