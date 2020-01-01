Mets make roster moves ahead of tonight’s game

by:
Allison McCague
—
SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue
3m
After opting out, Yoenis Cespedes has been placed on the restricted list. Ali Sanchez has been recalled from the team’s alternate training site and Hunter Strickland has been outrighted.
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?