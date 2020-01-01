Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Mets make roster moves ahead of tonight’s game

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

After opting out, Yoenis Cespedes has been placed on the restricted list. Ali Sanchez has been recalled from the team’s alternate training site and Hunter Strickland has been outrighted.

