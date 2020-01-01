by:
FOX Sports
—
Fox Sports
3m
The New York Mets got the offense started in the 3rd inning thanks to Robinson Cano's 2-run single. The Mets took a 3-0 lead as a result, handing Jacob DeGrom an early lead.
