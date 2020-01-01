Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Robinson Cano sparks Mets offense with 2-run single vs Braves

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 3m

The New York Mets got the offense started in the 3rd inning thanks to Robinson Cano's 2-run single. The Mets took a 3-0 lead as a result, handing Jacob DeGrom an early lead.

