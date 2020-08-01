New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
McNeil Scratched Late, Rosario Leaves Game Early
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2m
Jeff McNeil was a late scratch from the Mets lineup on Monday night in Atlanta. The Mets say that McNeil is experience lower back tightness.J.D. Davis - wasn't in the original lineup because h
Tweets
-
Robinson Cano left the game with a groin injury https://t.co/lCZD1UEtkZTV / Radio Network
-
The @nypost calls Josh Harris/David Blitzer the safest bidders for the #Mets “This week, the remaining Mets bidders are separately expected to take tours of Citi Field. The Mets will likely ask for final bids to be submitted by the end of the month” https://t.co/N2sgtGiKRXMinors
-
10pm rule for me. Good luck Mets! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Familia struck out Albies. Wilson got Freeman on a grounder. Inning over. #FalseAlarmTV / Radio Network
-
Perhaps the blind squirrel in the #Mets bullpen found a nut in the 7th, as Justin Wilson bails out Jeurys Familia's rocky outing and strands the bases loaded. 5 run lead still intact.Blogger / Podcaster
-
In the moment, that's one of the biggest outs of the young season for New York.Justin Wilson escapes - good job keeping the ball low to Freeman.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets