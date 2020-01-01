Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
54495874_thumbnail

Rosario exits early vs. Braves with injury

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 42s

The Mets lost one of their core position players to an apparent injury on Monday when shortstop Amed Rosario departed in the third inning. The Mets did not immediately give word as to the nature or severity of the injury. Batting with the bases...

Tweets