New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Rosario leaves game vs Braves with injury
by: Associated Press — ESPN 2m
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario left Monday night's game against the Atlanta Braves with an injury in the third inning.
Tweets
-
Robinson Cano left the game with a groin injury https://t.co/lCZD1UEtkZTV / Radio Network
-
The @nypost calls Josh Harris/David Blitzer the safest bidders for the #Mets “This week, the remaining Mets bidders are separately expected to take tours of Citi Field. The Mets will likely ask for final bids to be submitted by the end of the month” https://t.co/N2sgtGiKRXMinors
-
10pm rule for me. Good luck Mets! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Familia struck out Albies. Wilson got Freeman on a grounder. Inning over. #FalseAlarmTV / Radio Network
-
Perhaps the blind squirrel in the #Mets bullpen found a nut in the 7th, as Justin Wilson bails out Jeurys Familia's rocky outing and strands the bases loaded. 5 run lead still intact.Blogger / Podcaster
-
In the moment, that's one of the biggest outs of the young season for New York.Justin Wilson escapes - good job keeping the ball low to Freeman.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets