Gut Reaction: Mets 7, Braves 2 (8/3/20)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 25s
The post-Cespedes 2020 season got off to a good start, as the Mets used a rare offensive outburst behind Jake deGrom to defeat the Braves, 7-2, and avoid a sweep of the four-game series. The Mets h…
Click this link to watch Mets highlights https://t.co/PLmefIjZxKTV / Radio Network
Why is Cespedes still getting dragged? Nimmo came out today saying they knew Yo was opting out before the game even started yesterday. This wasn’t a surprise.Free Agent
RT @CoachMcCartan: The best pitcher in the game of baseball. There is no doubt. (Cue the Cole Train... i get it! But this... time after time... is SOMETHING else.) https://t.co/WP6fjCdSOCBlogger / Podcaster
I shoulda been a farmer. Then I wouldn't care whether the #Yankees finish 38-22 or the #Mets 33-27. #RIPWilfordBrimleyBeat Writer / Columnist
Number of pitches Jacob deGrom threw 99.0+ mph from 2014-19: 46 Number of pitches Jacob deGrom has thrown 99.0+ mph in 2020: 47 #Mets @Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedJoeDBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: DeGrom is DeStopper in Mets 7-2 Win Over Braves https://t.co/JMc2cIuDp7 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
