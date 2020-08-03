Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Snap 5-Game Slide, Despite Losing McNeil, Rosario, Cano To Injuries

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 1m

Jacob deGrom struck out a season-high 10 in six innings and the New York Mets snapped a five-game skid Monday night with a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

