Braves ace Mike Soroka out for year with torn Achilles

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2m

Atlanta Braves ace Mike Soroka is out for the season after tearing his right Achilles tendon Monday night against the New York Mets. Soroka was hurt in the third inning after delivering a pitch to J.D. Davis, who grounded the ball toward first...

