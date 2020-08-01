Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Mets Pay Price For Getting deGrom Run Support

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 28s

In case you thought things were really bizarre with the Mets in 2020, we just saw something truly bizarre. The Mets gave Jacob deGrom run support. The big outburst came in a four run third. With ru…

Tweets