New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wilson Ramos’ breakout came just in time for Mets, Jacob deGrom
by: Howie Kussoy — New York Post 1m
Jacob deGrom was due to get some support. Wilson Ramos was due to provide it. Ramos arrived at Truist Park on Monday below the Mendoza line, hitless in his previous seven at-bats and without an RBI
Tweets
-
RT @Weave1036: Baseball fans! I understand you wanting to see some baseball. Buuuuutttt this season should have never started.. never like to see 12 players getting hit w COVID... weirdest season everBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYMcgowan: This is impossible. We are all witnessing greatness https://t.co/3eoPCnSP0ABlogger / Podcaster
-
It’s also funny how it’s all the fakest tough guys who are the maddest about Cespedes allegedly no-showing work. Sometimes it sounds like they might cry bc the proper respect isn’t being shown to the bosses. They are soooo fake tough but those diapers are so full.Blogger / Podcaster
-
SNY propaganda alert 🚨 🚨 🚨 Just now: “Once Cespedes got the money we never saw the same guy again ... You’ve still got to believe that money and incentives were somehow involved in his decision to opt out here.” Totally gross.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Get Sal Licata’s crybaby face off my TV my god. No wonder the average fan is so mad at Cespedes, they run this propaganda nonstop all night.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jasoncfry: It's easier to be optimistic when you can throw Jacob deGrom at a problem. Faith and Fear in Flushing #Mets https://t.co/GEiqDRkDvxBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets