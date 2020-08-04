New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
COVID what's next: Will pro sports be able to bounce back amid a second wave?
by: Justin Toscano, Vincent Z. Mercogliano, Tom Moore and Art Stapleton, NorthJersey.com — North Jersey 7m
For pro sports leagues, take a look at what went right, what went wrong and how they will try to bounce back amid a potential second wave.
Tweets
-
Mets fans pushing through the wildest first two weeks of any season I can remember.. #LFGM 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AP: This week, on the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, survivors feel an urgency to share their stories, despite the discrimination that the victims have faced over the decades. They want the world to remember their pain and suffering. https://t.co/s9jlperumyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The back page: Jake gets the Mets back on track https://t.co/uBTf1T7fXYBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @skolinsk: “WTF?” Somewhere a Marlins fan just woke up from a coma. #MLB #CovidbaseballBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @locatejared: Great job by our @Delta pilots navigating the outer bands of Hurricane Isaias tonight. Screen cap via @flightaware. https://t.co/W6P7vt0DFBBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @KenDavidoff: I shoulda been a farmer. Then I wouldn't care whether the #Yankees finish 38-22 or the #Mets 33-27. #RIPWilfordBrimley https://t.co/mc2nCXu8nYBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets