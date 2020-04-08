Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB roundup: Braves fall to Mets, lose Soroka for season - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 7s

New York ace Jacob deGrom picked up his first victory on Monday as the visiting Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to end their five-game losing streak. DeGrom, the two-time defending Cy Young winner, worked six innings and allowed two runs on...

