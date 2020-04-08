Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets: Dominic Smith benefits most with Yoenis Cespedes opting out

by: Tim Boyle

Dominic Smith should see his name in the New York Mets lineup more frequently following Yoenis Cespedes' decision to opt-out from the 2020 season. The news...

