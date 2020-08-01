Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Brandon Nimmo Casts Doubt On Mets Version Of Yoenis Cespedes Opt Out

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3m

To hear Brodie Van Wagenen tell it, the Mets were completely blindsided by Yoenis Cespedes opting out of the 2020 season. They had no idea he was contemplating this, and they had no idea he would d…

Tweets