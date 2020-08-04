Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
54508963_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #77: Whitey Ford

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 48s

The pitcher with the best winning percentage in modern history (min. 150 innings) is the 77th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Whitey Ford was the heart of a Yankees dynasty that stretched for more than a decade.  Joining the team in...

Tweets