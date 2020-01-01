New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gooden Knocks Out 11th Straight Win
by: New York Mets — MLBlogs: Mets Insider 45s
By Jay Horwitz
Tweets
-
Ed Markey is great. Joe Kennedy is awful. I don't usually participate in races outside of my districts, but it's important that Markey win this one. If you can, please send him $10. https://t.co/QoC6KQquL7My bill with @kamalaharris and @berniesanders to give everyone $2,000/month until the end of this crisis (and 3 months after) is retroactive to March. Working families deserve this money. Let’s get that $12,000 into their pockets ASAP, and then keep the money flowing.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GlobeChadFinn: ESPN to offer Statcast broadcasts for two upcoming Sunday Night Baseball games. https://t.co/mSkX1SrwZl via @BostonGlobeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Jacob deGrom's 25 Swings & Misses vs. Braves. NSFWMisc
-
This is garbage. @LaurenceWHolmes and @leilarahimi are great at what they do.NBC Sports Chicago is scaling back its programming and laying off employees as part of cuts across parent company NBCUniversal. Among those let go are host Leila Rahimi and Laurence Holmes, and dropped programming includes “Sports Talk Live.” https://t.co/EuSNifFhWATV / Radio Personality
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Catching up on credit: @markasaxon 1st mentioned 7 stl players were positive, @adnbarranquilla 1st on Patino newsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets