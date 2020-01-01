New York Mets
Three New York Mets infielders got injured on Monday, but they are day-to-day
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2m
The New York Mets' infield depth was tested on Monday after Robinson Cano, Jeff McNeil and Amed Rosario suffered short-term injuries
RT @BrinkSaeed: #hurricaneisais #nyc Outside Staten Island FerryBlogger / Podcaster
Rojas said #Mets were waiting on MRI results today for Cano, Rosario and McNeil.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Jacob_Resnick: Key point here. The #Mets won't need to clear a 40 spot to add Billy Hamilton but that means they'll need to clear one when Brad Brach returns. They can avoid that by just DFAing Cordell to clear a 30 and 40 spot for Hamilton. https://t.co/YEhFgWiqxfBlogger / Podcaster
Key point here. The #Mets won't need to clear a 40 spot to add Billy Hamilton but that means they'll need to clear one when Brad Brach returns. They can avoid that by just DFAing Cordell to clear a 30 and 40 spot for Hamilton.@Jacob_Resnick I don't even understand adding him period, Brach should be coming off the IL soon and you're gonna need that 40 man spot. Just watch though BVW will then DFA Szapucki, cause well he can't help this year so he's of no use to BrodieBeat Writer / Columnist
It stopped raining in D.C. around 11 a.m. It is sunny and dry (and hot) now.@timbhealey Not raining in DC?Beat Writer / Columnist
Don't need a 40-man move, but do need a 30-man move. Could be just moving Sanchez back to the taxi squad as the third catcher.Do they need a move? Didn’t the whole cepsdes debacle happen https://t.co/xcokCBftU6Beat Writer / Columnist
