New York Mets

With the Cespedes opt-out debacle, the Mets fanned the flames

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m

The circumstances surrounding Yoenis Cespedes’s opt out are indicative of the organization-wide dysfunction we are all too familiar with from the Mets.

