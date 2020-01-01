Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Howie Kendrick goes 4-for-4 with a homer, Nationals handle Mets, 5-3

It was a great night for Howie Kendrick on Monday night as he went 4-for-4 with a home run and two runs as his Washington Nationals defeated the New York Mets 5-3. Nats' starter Patrick Corbin had a solid outing with eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

