You Know I’m Right, Episode 28: The Rock Buys the XFL, Bella Twins, WWE and MLB (Audio)

by: Nicholas Durst Double G Sports 49s

On the 28th episode of You Know I’m Right, Nick Durst and Joe Calabrese are joined by Dan Federico to discuss: The craziness of the MLB season and upcoming trade deadline Yoenis Cespedes The Rock buying the XFL The Bella Twins giving birth WWE...

