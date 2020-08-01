Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
54527059_thumbnail

The Time Is Now for Andrés Giménez

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

When Andrés Giménez made the Opening Day roster, some were surprised that the top prospect had broken camp with the big league club. Under normal circumstances, Giménez would have started the s

Tweets