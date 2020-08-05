There is only one play in the Republican playbook. Discredit the People as a "mob" or "Marxist", say you agree with protests in theory but "not like that!", claim that any time you are criticized it is "cancel culture." Also: Loeffler should go to jail for insider trading.

Sopan Deb .@ SenatorLoeffler out with a statement that says WNBA players supporting her opponent is an example of “out of control cancel culture.” https://t.co/fewUDKLHN4