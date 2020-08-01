New York Mets
Mets sale: Devils’ Josh Harris, David Blitzer ‘can’t write the check themselves’ according to business insider - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
Devils and 76ers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer are competing with billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen and the power duo of ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez to buy the Mets.
