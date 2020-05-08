New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wednesday catch-all thread (8/5/20)
by: Other — Mets 360 30s
So, the bullpen’s been bad but we’re kind of used to that by now. But how poorly the starters are performing is something we haven’t seen in awhile. Through 12 games, the starters…
Tweets
-
RT @celeBRADtion: @MBrownstein89 @Mets @Metsmerized Another amazin’ view of that clutch blast! 🍎Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JustinCToscano: Instant analysis: On a strange day with a makeshift lineup, Mets lose to Nationals, 5-3 https://t.co/j3gHQ8onRX via @northjerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @realMasterflip: @mnioannou Andruw JonesBlogger / Podcaster
-
So whats does any of that have to with the mets? NothingYankee fans, in general, are extremely spoiled. Their fan base **** sucks (for the most part) claiming their next title yearly yet falling short. Then they also go ghost when it's most convenient. Never keep that same energy. The slander is only warranted. This is my Ted Talk. https://t.co/bCblNodJTbStreamer / Youtuber
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets