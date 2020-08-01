Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
54536592_thumbnail

Mets Acquire Rangers RHP Ariel Jurado, DFA Ryan Cordell

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 3m

The New York Mets added another potential starting pitcher to their player pool on Wednesday, making a deal with the Texas Rangers for RHP Ariel Jurado. Jurado was designated for assignment by the

Tweets