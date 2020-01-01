New York Mets
Mets trade for Rangers righty Ariel Jurado
The New York Mets acquired right-hander Ariel Jurado from the Texas Rangers in exchange for a player to be named and cash considerations on Wednesday. To make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Ryan Cordell has been designated for assignment....
RT @timbhealey: McNeil: "It's very minor. Hopefully just getting in the training room a little bit, getting it loose, in a few days it shouldn’t be anything." https://t.co/UYxmofewj5Beat Writer / Columnist
McNeil: "It's very minor. Hopefully just getting in the training room a little bit, getting it loose, in a few days it shouldn’t be anything."Jeff McNeil (strained right intercostal) says he isn't sure if he will be available tonight. He has to go through his pregame treatment first.Beat Writer / Columnist
