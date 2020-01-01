Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
54536626_thumbnail

Mets trade for Rangers righty Ariel Jurado

by: N/A MLB: Mets 38s

The New York Mets acquired right-hander Ariel Jurado from the Texas Rangers in exchange for a player to be named and cash considerations on Wednesday. To make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Ryan Cordell has been designated for assignment....

Tweets