New York Mets

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Punching Up

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 59s

This is the new season [] When you are a champion, you have to defend what youve won. In the Spring of 1987, the Mets were indeed a champion, dating back to October 27, 1986. Boo!

