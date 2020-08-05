Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets acquire Ariel Jurado

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

My friends the Mets would like you to know… METS ACQUIRE RHP ARIEL JURADO FLUSHING, N.Y., August 5, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has acquired RHP Ariel Jurado from the Texas Rangers in exchange for a player to be named...

