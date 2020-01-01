Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Take VIP Tour of Citi Field amid Mets Bid

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 46s

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly took a "VIP tour" of Citi Field Wednesday as the pair looks to purchase the New York Mets , according to TMZ Sports ...

