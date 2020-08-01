New York Mets
Porcello Shines, Defense Sparkles in Mets 3-1 Win Over Nationals
by: Gianna Arantes — Mets Merized Online 4m
The Mets split the two-game series against the divisional-foe Nationals with a 3-1 triumph in Washington Wednesday evening. As Rick Porcello and Seth Lugo combined to allow just one run on five hi
