New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB roundup: Cubs win 6th straight behind Darvish - Metro US
by: About the Author — Metro News 30s
Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings Wednesday, and the Chicago Cubs topped the host Kansas City Royals 6-1 for their sixth straight win. It was also the Cubs’ third straight victory over the Royals, who lost their sixth straight. Darvish (2-1)...
Tweets
-
Jeurys Familia becoming factor in Mets' bullpen again https://t.co/VTSyzLHPL3Blogger / Podcaster
-
Zack Wheeler shows Mets what they're missing by stifling Yankees https://t.co/Pja8zXA7SWBlogger / Podcaster
-
No, *you’re* up staring at the ceiling in a nervous panic because you’re insanely superstitious and the last 2 games the Mets have won were the only 2 you couldn’t watch.Misc
-
Trout.... the position player deGrom. Elite talent on a dumpster fire of a franchise.Mike Trout now has six multi-homer games against Seattle, tied with Carlos Delgado for the most all time. Unfortunately the Angels are just 3-3 in those games.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Interesting story @BillShaikin @MagicJohnson @latimessportsIf the 2020 season is to be completed, MLB players will have to alter their routines for 3 months, to keep a virus at bay. Dodgers owner Magic Johnson has done that for 29 years. https://t.co/Xqfls1jC3GBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets were easy money tonight. That’s baseball. Also, don’t gamble.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets