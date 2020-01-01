Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
54550906_thumbnail

MLB roundup: Cubs win 6th straight behind Darvish - Metro US

by: About the Author Metro News 30s

Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings Wednesday, and the Chicago Cubs topped the host Kansas City Royals 6-1 for their sixth straight win. It was also the Cubs’ third straight victory over the Royals, who lost their sixth straight. Darvish (2-1)...

Tweets