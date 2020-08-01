Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
54553711_thumbnail

John From Albany - Catching up with Ex-Met Minor Leaguer Chris Hilliard

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2m

RHP Chris Hilliard was drafted by the Mets  in the  38th round  of the 2008 MLB June Amateur Draft from  Itawamba Community College (...

Tweets