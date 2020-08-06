Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple

Mets: How Willow McNeil became the team’s unofficial mascot in one year

by: Elizabeth Muratore Fansided: Rising Apple 4s

Willow McNeil has become the unofficial mascot of the New York Mets. It all started on July 26, 2019, with a few innocent barks and wags of the tail. The N...

Tweets