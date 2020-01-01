New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Inbox: Who plays SS when Rosario returns?
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 6m
So, it wasn’t the start the Mets wanted. Through 13 games, the Mets, who enjoyed their first off-day on Thursday, are 5-8. But here’s the thing about a 60-game season: although it might seem short, it’s still barely 20 percent complete. In other...
Tweets
-
Watch New York Mets' star "mic'd up" in video series "On First with Pete Alonso" https://t.co/rOO2i5PvTkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sliding home tomorrow. 😁 #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Shout out to @FeltmansConey! Great offer they have up on their website for @orangebluething listeners. https://t.co/FGKuel12rESuper Fan
-
*Pete Alonso gets a base hit* Freddie Freeman: "Good hit, Pete!" Pete: "Thanks Freddie, just trying to be like you" 🥰 Catch the full episode on @MLB's YouTube, and watch the best of Freddie and Pete right here: https://t.co/iyNZpeu3DnTV / Radio Network
-
RT @NewsdaySports: So far, Zack Wheeler is paying off for the Phillies, @DPLennon writes: https://t.co/5KyxOrvneMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Good afternoon from Citizens Bank Park. Here's our story from last night, when Zack Wheeler continued his strong start with the #Phillies after leaving the #Mets: https://t.co/9fAtx1KSBRBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets