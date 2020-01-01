Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Inbox: Who plays SS when Rosario returns?

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 6m

So, it wasn’t the start the Mets wanted. Through 13 games, the Mets, who enjoyed their first off-day on Thursday, are 5-8. But here’s the thing about a 60-game season: although it might seem short, it’s still barely 20 percent complete. In other...

