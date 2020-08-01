Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
54563598_thumbnail

Mets Option Ali Sánchez, Bring Roster Down to 28

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 48s

The Mets made a roster move on their off day, optioning catcher Ali Sánchez to the Alternate Training Site on Thursday.Teams had to bring their active rosters down to 28 by noon on the 15th d

Tweets