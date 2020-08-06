Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
54572501_thumbnail

Dwight Gooden on if 1986 Mets could have handled MLB coronavirus rules

by: Jared Schwartz New York Post 2m

Dwight Gooden started laughing, and kept laughing. After he began his answer, he started to laugh again. The question, posed by The Post, asked how the 1986 Mets World Series team — notorious for

Tweets